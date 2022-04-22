IPL 2022: DC Coach Ricky Ponting's family member tests COVID positive

A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved to an isolation facility and is being well taken care of.

Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team have decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario.

The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery. The Delhi Capitals team is scheduled to play Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. (ANI)

