English rugby team blocked from promotion over stadium size

The team which earned promotion to the top division of English rugby will not be able to take up its place because its stadium isn't big enough.

Ealing Trailfinders was told by the Rugby Football Union that because its ground fell below the required capacity of 10,001, the club did not meet the minimum standards to be promoted to the Premiership.

Ealing announced its intention to appeal against the decision, taken following an independent audit, but that was withdrawn Friday.

The RFU said it would review its criteria relating to minimum capacity ahead of next season.

Ealing, a team from west London, won the second-tier Championship at the start of April.

Its plan was for a gradual expansion of its Vallis Way stadium over three years, reaching more than 10,000 in the third year.

“In Ealing Trailfinders' view, the number of spectators for promoted clubs must be grown sustainably and over time,” a club statement said, “so that promoted sides or those with ambitions for promotion are not forced either into speculative, rapid, unsustainable and unnecessary spending on unused stands or facilities or into expensive and over-specified groundshare deals which take them away from their core fan base, employees, volunteers and communities.” Ealing said it hoped the review considers the case for “reducing the required minimum capacity as well as allowing it to be achieved by newly promoted clubs in staggered increments.”

