Atwal, Herbert lie T-28 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, playing in his first tournament since last October, was lying T-28 along with his partner Lucas Herbert after the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in the only official FedExCup event to feature a two-player team format.

Atwal, whose last event was the one won by Herbert in Bermuda, had four birdies against three bogeys, while Herbert had four birdies and no bogeys as the duo posted seven-under 65.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele blazed the course with a 13-under 59, setting a new tournament record since the event switched to team format five years ago.

Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore were second with 12-under 60, while three pairs, Aaron Rai and David Lipsky, Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus, and Doc Redman and Sam Ryder were T-3 at 11-under.

Asian stars Seung-Yul Noh and Sung Kang got off to solid starts after firing identical nine-under 63s with their respective partners in the opening Four-ball of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to share the ninth spot.

Noh, who is teaming up with Michael Kim this week, carded nine birdies in their flawless round while Kang and partner John Huh impressed with an eagle and seven birdies at the TPC Louisiana to trail early pace-setters Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele by four strokes.

Korean duo Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An, partnering for the second successive year, and Atwal and Australia's Herbert signed for a matching 65s to be tied 28th. Korean Sangmoon Bae, who is playing alongside New Zealand’s Danny Lee, and Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, partnering with American Kurt Kitayama, are a further shot back in tied 46th following cards of 66s.

The top-33 teams and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)