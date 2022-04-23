Golf-Former champion Norman eyes return to St Andrews for 150th Open

Left Menu

Former winner Greg Norman is considering coming out of retirement to play at this year's British Open at St Andrews, 12 years after he last featured at one of golf's major championships. The 67-year-old, who won the Open in 1986 and 1993, last played professionally 10 years ago but is setting his sights on appearing at the 150th Open when it begins on July 10.

"I'm filling out my entry form now, I think I'm going," Norman told News Corp. The Australian no longer qualifies for automatic entry as a former champion and, as a result, would have to earn his spot through qualifying unless he is granted an exemption by organisers.

"I think I can still get in," he said. "It's the 150th. I'm a past Open champion. I love St Andrews. "If there's a moment in time that I would consider going back and teeing off one last time. Maybe this is it."

Norman won the first of his Open titles at Turnberry in 1986 before claiming the Claret Jug again seven years later when he finished ahead of Nick Faldo at Royal St George's in Sandwich. He twice finished in a tie for sixth around St Andrews, in 1984 and 1990, and is keen to return to the Scottish links course.

"I love St Andrews. I love the history, I love the fact that you can play it backwards," Norman said. "There's not a golf shot out there that's boring to me. Everything's got character, every shot's got to be played, every club in your bag has got to be used.

"There's so much goodness about the golf course and it's stood the test of time." Norman, who won 88 times during his professional career, is currently the frontman for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has struggled so far to lure the game's leading players despite the promise of huge prize purses.

