Left Menu

Abid Ali cleared to resume international career four months after heart attack

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been given the green light to resume his international career, four months after suffering a heart attack.The 34-year-old had undergone an angioplasty a day after he was rushed to a hospital for chest pain while playing a match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Karachi last December.I am really excited to be back with the prospect of playing for Pakistan again.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:38 IST
Abid Ali cleared to resume international career four months after heart attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been given the green light to resume his international career, four months after suffering a heart attack.

The 34-year-old had undergone an angioplasty a day after he was rushed to a hospital for chest pain while playing a match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Karachi last December.

''I am really excited to be back with the prospect of playing for Pakistan again. Doctors cleared me to go back in the field and I can finally return to live a normal life,'' Abid told 'ESPNcricinfo'. ''I will be on medicines for some time because of the stents implanted but overall, physically, I am feeling great. I am diving, running, jogging, batting and it's really great to be normal again. There were doubts if I could play again with a heart condition but I didn't lose hope. ''I stopped thinking about cricket for some time and focused on regaining a healthy life first. It was tough but the recovery has been great with all the extensive rehabilitation.'' Abid had to undergo an extensive rehabilitation programme and wait for months to get clearance from doctors to play again.

Cardiac surgeons, after several tests, diagnosed that Abid was suffering from ''acute coronary syndrome'', which, in simple terms, means there was blockage of blood flow in his heart.

He was batting on 61 for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL complex when the team manager rushed him to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness in his shoulder.

''I am not sure what is the status of my national selection right now but I am fully set for my comeback,'' Abid said. ''For now, I started with the shorter format by playing three-four games in the Ramzan tournament in Faisalabad and it went well.'' Earlier this week, he appeared in a local T20 league match in Faisalabad and scored a half-century.

''These two games have given me confidence to revive my cricketing career. This is just the start and I am working hard on my fitness to stay in contention for selection. ''I need to work very hard to catch up on the lost time and I am quite hopeful that I will be able to achieve that. I still have a lot of cricket left in me and I don't want to sit back. Cricket has been my life.''

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022