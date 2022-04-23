Left Menu

HI Junior Women National C'ship: HAR Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy register wins

HAR Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered thumping wins over their respective rivals on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022, which witnessed four teams forfeiting their games, here on Saturday.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 16:20 IST
HI Junior Women National C'ship: HAR Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy register wins
The second day of the championship was action-packed. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HAR Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered thumping wins over their respective rivals on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022, which witnessed four teams forfeiting their games, here on Saturday. In the first match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy registered a massive 22-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in their Pool A contest. Manjinder (12', 17', 42', 50', 60') and Priyanka (19', 31', 37', 46', 48') each scored five goals, while Ravina (8', 10', 59') and Ritika (25', 35', 54') each registered hat-tricks for HAR Hockey Academy. Captain Ritika Mann (4', 56') and Khushi (6', 49') netted twice, while Jyoti (9') and Ekta (13') contributed a goal each for the winning team.

In Pool C, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Anantapur Sports Academy 16-0. Rakesh Rani (15', 17', 26', 32', 53') scored five goals, while Namneet Kaur (3', 55'), Sanna (4', 6') and Captain Anmolpreet Kaur (28', 49') scored a brace each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Rajdeep Kaur (8'), Saina Samal (19'), Manpreet Kaur (20'), Naina (30') and Prabhjot Kaur (45') scored a goal each for the winning team. Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta forfeited their Pool B match against Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in Pool B, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy forfeited their match against Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in Pool D, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited their Group C game against Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur and SGPC Hockey Academy forfeited their tie against Salute Hockey Academy in Pool D handing a default 5-0 victory to Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy and Salute Hockey Academy, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022