Left Menu

Boxing-Fury will return only for unification fight, says wife

Tyson Fury will return to the ring only for a title unification bout, his wife Paris said after "The Gypsy King" retained the WBC heavyweight world championship with a technical knockout win over Dillian Whyte in what he called his final fight.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 12:06 IST
Boxing-Fury will return only for unification fight, says wife
Tyson Fury (Photo/Tyson Fury Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Tyson Fury will return to the ring only for a title unification bout, his wife Paris said after "The Gypsy King" retained the WBC heavyweight world championship with a technical knockout win over Dillian Whyte in what he called his final fight. Fury, who landed a right uppercut to deck Whyte in the sixth round at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, said after the fight that he would be sticking to his promise to his wife Paris to retire.

But Paris said the 33-year-old might return for an undisputed world title fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk beat Joshua in September to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. "I would like him to come out now. He has nothing more to prove," Paris told BT Sport. "If he had anything left to do, I would say 'Yeah Tyson, you do it'. But he has nothing to prove.

"So unless he really wants to box on, and if he's just doing for whatever money, fame, he doesn't need that. He's the most famous man on the planet tonight. "For Tyson to keep boxing, it just seems for one reason and I know in my heart, I think the only reason that Tyson will come back is for the unification fight."

After Saturday's victory, Fury stretched his unbeaten record to 32 wins and a draw, with 23 knockouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022