IPL 2022: Playoff games to be played in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, full-capacity crowds allowed inside stadiums

The playoff games of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with full capacity crowds for the first time in two years. According to ESPNCricinfo, the playoffs will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with Qualifier 1 set to take place in the Eden Gardens, followed by the Eliminator on the next day. The Narendra Modi stadium will host the Qualifier 2 on May 27. The same venue will host the finals on May 29.

Full capacity crowds will be present in the stadium after a gap of two years as previous two seasons were played inside empty stadiums or had a limited capacity of spectators due to COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, for the league phase of the ongoing IPL season, 25 per cent crowds had been allowed, which was increased to 50 per cent when the pandemic situation in India became stable. The four grounds used for the matches so far are in Maharashtra itself, namely: Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Both Kolkata and Ahmedabad hosted the limited-overs series between India and West Indies in February. While the ODI leg was played in Ahmedabad behind closed doors, 75 per cent crowd capacity was allowed in the t20i series that followed in Kolkata. "As far as the men's IPL knockout stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with 100 per cent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," said Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president. Ganguly also confirmed that Lucknow will host a three-team Women's T20 Challenge from May 24 to 28 after an apex council meeting of the board on Saturday. (ANI)

