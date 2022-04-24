Archery World Cup 2022: Tarundeep Rai, Ridhi clinch recurve mixed team gold in thrilling final

The Indian recurve mixed team on Sunday defeated Great Britain in the final to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2022, Antalya. Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi came from behind twice in the summit clash before beating Britons Bryony Pitman and Alex Wise through a shoot-off.

The Indian archery pair bagged India's second gold medal of the meet. The 17-year-old Ridhi and 38-year-old Olympian Tarundeep Rai didn't enjoy a great start in the final. Down 2-0 Ridhi and Rai bounced back to level up the affair.

The third set saw Indians losing to British pair by 39-40. The Indian duo scripted another comeback to stay in the match as they won the fourth set by 38-37 to tie up the match at 4-4 and force the shoot-off. The Indians won the tense shoot-off by 18-17.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian men's compound team on Saturday defeated France in the final to win India's first medal at the Archery World Cup 2022. The trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan defeated the French team by 232-230 to secure the gold. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)