RF Development League: Jamshedpur FC down FC Goa 5-1

The FC Goa Developmental Team gave it their all, but a handful of solid individual performances from Jamshedpur FC spelt defeat for the Gaurs at the Reliance Foundation Development League on Sunday. Phijam Vikash Singh netted a brace for Carlos Santamarina's side while Sakir Ali, Lalruatmawia and Nongpoknganba Meitei also got their names on the scoresheet for them as they won 5-1. Mallikjan Kalegar scored FC Goa's only goal in the encounter.

FC Goa head coach Deggie Cardozo changed his entire starting XI from their recent win against Dempo SC in Goa President's Super League as Hrithik Tiwari, Lesly Rebello, Rayan Menezes, Brison Fernandes and Mevan Dias among others returned to action. Jamshedpur FC kick-started the proceedings in the first half, but it was the Gaurs who got the first goal-scoring opportunity. A timely intervention by Jamshedpur's goalkeeper Mohit Dhami, however, kept the young Gaurs from taking an early lead.

Instead, it was Jamshedpur who got themselves into the driver's seat in the sixth minute, courtesy of a penalty by Phijam Singh after the referee, to the bemusement of all FC Goa players anointed a foul from Hrithik Tiwari to have been committed inside the box. Jamshedpur then doubled their lead in the 11th minute, thanks to a long-ranger by Sakir. Within three minutes though, Goa pulled one back through Mallikjan.

The comeback though was given a real jolt late in the first half when Lalruatmawia, who put in a great shift in attack throughout the match for Jamshedpur FC, netted in the 40th minute to restore his team's two-goal lead. FC Goa had plenty of chances to cut short the deficit in the second half but had little to show for their dominance due to a lack of quality in the final third. In the 78th minute, Meitei added insult to injury as he capitalised on a defensive mistake to score his team's fourth goal of the match. The final dagger was struck by Phijam, who found the back of the net during injury time.

The FC Goa Developmental Team will look to bounce from today's disappointment when they are back in action on Tuesday, April 26, when they take on SESA Football Academy in the GFA President's Super League at the Salvador do Mundo Panchayat Ground. (ANI)

