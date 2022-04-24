Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Imola on nightmare day for Ferrari

Mexican Sergio Perez finished second with McLaren's Lando Norris third. Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc fought back to sixth after a late spin while running in third place. His Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening lap collision.

Reuters | Imola | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:25 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Imola on nightmare day for Ferrari
Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc fought back to sixth after a late spin while running in third place. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won at Imola for the second year in a row in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari's home race turned into a nightmare for the Italian team. Mexican Sergio Perez finished second with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc fought back to sixth after a late spin while running in third place. His Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening lap collision. Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points on Saturday for winning a sprint race from pole, also took a bonus point on Sunday for the fastest lap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022