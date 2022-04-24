Left Menu

Soccer-WSL leaders Chelsea down Spurs, Manchester City crush Leicester

First-half goals from Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp and Julie Blakstad gave City a commanding home win against Leicester, with Alex Greenwood adding a fourth from the spot to compete the rout. City are third in the standings on 38 points, five adrift of Arsenal, who travel to Everton later on Sunday. West Ham are sixth with 27 points, three ahead of eighth-placed Reading.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 21:56 IST
Soccer-WSL leaders Chelsea down Spurs, Manchester City crush Leicester
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Chelsea came from behind to earn a vital 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 victory over second-from-bottom Leicester City. Chelsea, who had a one-point lead over second-placed Arsenal coming into the game, went behind early through a Sophie Ingle own goal in the 15th minute before Guro Reiten levelled with a left-footed finish from a tight angle 12 minutes later.

Chelsea keeper Ann-Katrin Berger was sent off before the break for a challenge on Rachel Williams but the champions managed to grab a second goal when Sam Kerr turned in a Jonna Andersson cross in the 71st minute, and Jessie Fleming added a late third. First-half goals from Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp and Julie Blakstad gave City a commanding home win against Leicester, with Alex Greenwood adding a fourth from the spot to compete the rout.

City are third in the standings on 38 points, five adrift of Arsenal, who travel to Everton later on Sunday. Aston Villa host Manchester United in the other late kick-off. Earlier, Emma Snerle and Yui Hasegawa were on target as West Ham United secured a 2-1 win over Reading, who netted a late consolation through Faye Bryson. West Ham are sixth with 27 points, three ahead of eighth-placed Reading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022