Soccer-Ward-Prowse double ensures Southampton share spoils at Brighton

Stunning long-range goals in each half from captain James Ward-Prowse helped Southampton rescue a point at Brighton & Hove Albion with a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Premier League contest at the Amex Stadium on Sunday. Graham Potter's side were cruising thanks to an early strike from Danny Welbeck and an own goal by Mohammed Salisu, but Ward-Prowse sparked a comeback after scoring directly from a free-kick and completed it with a fierce low drive from 22 yards.

MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera strokes 3,000th hit

Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd major-leaguer to reach 3,000 career hits and the Detroit Tigers routed the visiting Colorado Rockies 13-0 in the first game of a split doubleheader Saturday. Cabrera, 39, grounded a first-inning single to right field off right-hander Antonio Senzatela to join an exclusive club. The two-time AL MVP is the seventh player in major league history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. He also became the first Venezuelan player to reach 3,000 hits.

Motor racing-Max haul for Verstappen as Ferrari's homecoming turns sour

World champion Max Verstappen took maximum points from Formula One's Imola sprint weekend, leading a Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari's homecoming turned sour for overall leader Charles Leclerc and his Italian team. Mexican Sergio Perez finished 16.527 seconds behind the Dutch driver, with Lando Norris repeating last year's third place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to claim McLaren's first podium of the season.

NHL roundup: Panthers win 13th straight game

Brandon Montour scored at 2:26 of overtime and the Florida Panthers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night at Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won a franchise-record 13th consecutive game.

NBA roundup: Jazz edge Mavericks to tie playoff series

Rudy Gobert made a key rebound and an even bigger dunk with 11 seconds remaining to boost the Utah Jazz to a series-tying 100-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson led Utah in scoring with 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Gobert finished with 17 points and 15 boards in a game that nearly slipped away.

Boxing-Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win

Tyson Fury emerged unscathed from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte in what "The Gypsy King" said would be his final bout. Fury had to face a barrage of questions about his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, his former advisor and one of three men named as leaders of the Kinahan organised crime gang recently sanctioned by U.S. authorities.

Soccer-Pulisic strikes late as below-par Chelsea squeeze past West Ham 1-0

Chelsea tightened their grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over 10-man West Ham on Sunday, with Christian Pulisic's 90th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge making up for his team mate Jorginho's missed penalty. Substitute Pulisic arrived in the box at the right time to guide home a superb pass by Marcos Alonso shortly after Jorginho had wasted his chance from the spot, firing straight at West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Tennis-Rublev outlasts Djokovic to claim Serbia Open crown

World number one Novak Djokovic's barren title spell in 2022 continued as he went down 6-2 6-7(4) 6-0 to Russian Andrey Rublev in the Serbia Open final in Belgrade on Sunday. Playing his second tournament on clay this season after being knocked out by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo earlier this month, Djokovic was off to a slow start as second seed Rublev broke him twice to clinch the opening set 6-2.

Soccer-WSL leaders Chelsea down Spurs, Manchester City crush Leicester

Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Chelsea came from behind to earn a vital 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 victory over second-from-bottom Leicester City. Chelsea, who had a one-point lead over second-placed Arsenal coming into the game, went behind early through a Sophie Ingle own goal in the 15th minute before Guro Reiten levelled with a left-footed finish from a tight angle 12 minutes later.

Tennis-WTA chief promises 'strong reactions' to ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Women's Tennis Association chief Steve Simon has warned Wimbledon organisers and Britain's tennis body of "strong reactions" to their decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from competing in tournaments. The All England Club (AELTC), which organises the grasscourt major, and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have said they will not allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete in events in the United Kingdom due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

