Chawrasia finishes T56 as Larrazabal wins in Spain

PTI | Tarragona | Updated: 25-04-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:13 IST
Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia carded an even-par 70 in the final round to finish T-56 at the ISPS Handa Championship here.

The even-par round helped the 43-year-old, the only Indian in the field, to rise eight places from his overnight position of T64 to finish T56.

Chawrasia had three birdies and as many bogeys in the final round. Pablo Larrazábal birdied the final hole to card 8-under 62 and snatch a one-shot win on home soil.

Larrazabal, 38, who won in South Africa last month, started the day three shots behind the lead and had a run of five birdies from the ninth.

Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui and his two playing partners in the final group, Aaron Cockerill of Canada and South Africa's Hennie Du Plessis, were in till the final stretch after having shared a three-way tie for the lead at the end of 54 holes.

Larrazabal's 15-under total won him his seventh Tour title by a shot. Otaegui had an opportunity to force a play-off with an eagle chance at the last, but a birdie was only enough to finish one stroke back in the second spot, with Cockerill and Du Plessis finishing a shot further back in a share of third on 13 under.

