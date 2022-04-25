Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.ENGLAND Leeds has been sucked back into relegation danger ahead of its trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes
A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday: ITALY Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. "We're not mathematically in the Champions League yet," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.

ENGLAND Leeds has been sucked back into relegation danger ahead of its trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Burnley has won back-to-back games in a resurgence since firing long-serving manager Sean Dyche and has closed to within two points of Jesse Marsch's Leeds, which is in fifth-to-last place and four points above the bottom three. Palace has lost its last three games, two in the league either side of an FA Cup semifinal match, and is eight points above the relegation zone now.

