IPL 2022: CSK win toss, opt to field against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:24 IST
CSk win toss and opt to field against CSK (Photo/IPL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. For Punjab, wicketkeeper-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa makes his place back into the Playing XI after replacing Nathan Ellis.

Speaking at the toss, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, "We will bowl first. We don't know if dew will come or not. Hope that dew comes in the second half. We'll look to keep things simple, we will stick to our plans, don't want to try too many things. Sometimes you lose the toss and things don't go well for us. Sometimes you might not bat or bowl well. We are going with the same team." On the other hand, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "I don't really have a choice, I have lost six out of seven tosses. We don't mind having a bat first. We don't want to dwell too much about the last game, we want to move on. Thinking as a seven game tournament, it's a fresh start for us. Everyone knows what needs to be done, it's just about executing our plans. We have made three changes."

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana. Punjab Kings Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

