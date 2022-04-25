Boxing-Whyte says Fury push during knockout sequence was illegal

Left Menu

Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:24 IST
Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium. Fury appeared to push fellow Briton Whyte after landing a devastating uppercut with one second to go in the round, eventually forcing referee Mark Lyson to stop the fight.

"I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal," Whyte told Sky Sports on Monday. "This isn't wrestling, this is boxing. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting. I got caught, no doubt about it ... (but) terrible job from the referee there."

The undefeated Fury (32-0-1) said after the fight that he was likely to retire, keeping a promise he made to his wife Paris, but Whyte said he was eager for a rematch. "He (Fury) said he would retire. I hope he doesn't retire, because I want another go," added the 34-year-old.

"He said you're a good fighter, a true warrior, you're going to be a world champion. I'm not a sore loser. You win some, you lose some, this is life."

