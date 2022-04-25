Boxing-Whyte says Fury push during knockout sequence was illegal
Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium. Fury appeared to push fellow Briton Whyte after landing a devastating uppercut with one second to go in the round, eventually forcing referee Mark Lyson to stop the fight.
"I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal," Whyte told Sky Sports on Monday. "This isn't wrestling, this is boxing. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting. I got caught, no doubt about it ... (but) terrible job from the referee there."
The undefeated Fury (32-0-1) said after the fight that he was likely to retire, keeping a promise he made to his wife Paris, but Whyte said he was eager for a rematch. "He (Fury) said he would retire. I hope he doesn't retire, because I want another go," added the 34-year-old.
"He said you're a good fighter, a true warrior, you're going to be a world champion. I'm not a sore loser. You win some, you lose some, this is life."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Whyte
- Dillian Whyte
- Sky Sports
- Briton
- Paris
- Tyson Fury
- Fury
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-France pulls out of bidding process to host Davis Cup group stage; Boxing-Briton Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London and more
Boxing-Briton Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London
Britons captured in Ukraine appear on Russian TV, ask for swap with Putin ally
UK not looking to help Russia, minister says on swapping Putin ally for captured Britons
Two captured Britons appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped