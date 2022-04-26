FIFA U-17 Women's WC India 2022 'Kick Off The Dream' carnival hosted in Navi Mumbai

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 launched the 'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival at the NMMC Yashwant Rao Chavan Ground in Navi Mumbai on Monday. More than 650 children from various schools in the Navi Mumbai area took part in various activities at the event. The football carnival featured a host of football-themed fun-filled games, activities and challenges all centered around the idea of football for all.

The main goal of the 'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival is to encourage children to break gender stereotypes by normalizing inclusive participation through football-themed activities. The kids participated in the various activities with great excitement, enthusiasm and happiness. The highlights of the day included a header challenge, a football-style dart board challenge, freekick challenge and kids lending expression to their creativity on campus through brush and colours. A 5-vs-5 football challenge was also organized, in which 16 teams engaged in healthy competition.

"Kick Off The Dream Football carnival is a special event aimed at involving children in football-themed events where they have fun while also learning about teamwork and leadership. But most importantly, our aim through this event is for kids to experience the joy that millions across the globe experience from playing The Beautiful Game." "It is extremely encouraging to see the enthusiasm of every stakeholder involved in conceptualising and executing this launch event, which is the first of many. Ultimately, it is the excitement of the children participating in the carnival which has us very eager for future events", said Nandini Arora, Project Director LOC FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022.

The carnival also saw the attendance of Shri. Manojkumar Mahale, DMC, Sports Department, NMMC, and Shri. Jaydeep Pawar, DMC, Education Department, NMMC along with Nandini Arora and Ankush Arora, Project Directors for the LOC FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. (ANI)

