Left Menu

Russia's Putin calls world swimming body's ban on medallist Rylov "absurd"

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:36 IST
Russia's Putin calls world swimming body's ban on medallist Rylov "absurd"
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the world swimming federation's nine-month suspension of Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for attending a rally was "absurd", adding that Russian and Belarusian athletes had faced discrimination based on their nationality.

Swimming's governing body FINA last week suspended Rylov for nine months for attending a rally in support of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, a move that drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin and Russian sports officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022