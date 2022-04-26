Russia's Putin calls world swimming body's ban on medallist Rylov "absurd"
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the world swimming federation's nine-month suspension of Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for attending a rally was "absurd", adding that Russian and Belarusian athletes had faced discrimination based on their nationality.
Swimming's governing body FINA last week suspended Rylov for nine months for attending a rally in support of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, a move that drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin and Russian sports officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FINA
- Vladimir Putin
- Evgeny Rylov
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Rylov
- Russian Olympic
- Belarusian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chechen chief Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kyiv
Chechen chief Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kyiv
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine prepares for Russian assault, calls for more support
TOP WRAP 10-As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
War to slash Ukraine's GDP output by over 45%, World Bank forecasts