IWL: Indian Arrows look to bounce back against Odisha Police

After their defeat in their last match against Sethu FC, Indian Arrows will look to bounce back when they take on Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League on Wednesday at the Capital Ground, in Bhubaneshwar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-04-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 18:39 IST
After their defeat in their last match against Sethu FC, Indian Arrows will look to bounce back when they take on Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League on Wednesday at the Capital Ground, in Bhubaneshwar. Odisha Police head coach Shradhanjali Samantaray seemed cautious ahead of the clash. She said the team has to maintain its defences properly while facing Arrows.

She urged her team to build a winning mentality after losing their last match 1-3 against ARA FC in the dying minutes. Odisha Police are currently ninth on the IWL table with one win and two losses in their last three matches. Asked about her take on the campaign so far, Shrandhanjali said, "We are not fully satisfied because the way we started was not good. And now each and every game is vital for us."

Despite the loss in their last game against Sethu FC, Arrows' head coach Suren Chettri seemed quite positive. "Though we lost our momentum, looking at the composure of the team and the way the young players fought till the final whistle, I am very satisfied with the team," he said. "We are a developmental side, as the name suggests, we want our girls to play a style of football that will help them become better footballers in the future, and that means playing a more attacking and possession-based game," said Chettri, according to a release.

Chettri said Odisha Police are the home side and they have an advantage here. "They have a huge match experience compared to us. So we're not taking the next game lightly," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

