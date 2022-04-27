Top-ranked Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open with sore arm

Left Menu

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Madrid Open on Wednesday because of a sore arm.Swiatek, who has won four straight titles, was going to be the top-seeded player in the womens draw for this weeks clay-court tournament.Its time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I havent had a chance to handle it properly, the 20-year-old Polish player wrote on Twitter.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Madrid Open on Wednesday because of a sore arm.

Swiatek, who has won four straight titles, was going to be the top-seeded player in the women's draw for this week's clay-court tournament.

“It's time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven't had a chance to handle it properly,” the 20-year-old Polish player wrote on Twitter. “I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well.” Swiatek won the Stuttgart Open on Sunday to add to titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. Her winning run is at 23 matches.

“My body needs rest,” she said. “I'm going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. Hopefully, I will play in Madrid many times in the future.” The second-seeded player in Madrid before Swiatek withdrew was Paula Badosa.

