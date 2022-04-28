Left Menu

IPL 2022: Will do it one day, says pace sensation Umran Malik on hitting 155 kmph

Umran Malik's five-wicket haul had almost sealed the deal for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but some brilliant late order hitting by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan took the game away from SRH on Wednesday here at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2022: Will do it one day, says pace sensation Umran Malik on hitting 155 kmph
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Umran Malik's five-wicket haul had almost sealed the deal for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but some brilliant late order hitting by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan took the game away from SRH on Wednesday here at the Wankhede Stadium. Despite his team ending up on the losing side, Malik walked away with the Player of the Match award for his superlative effort.

"The idea was just to bowl as fast as I can. The ground is slightly on the smaller side so the idea is to stay on the stumps, mix the pace and try to keep the ball within the stumps. [On targeting 155 kph] God willing if I have to bowl 155 kph, I will do it one day. But at the moment, all I want to do is bowl well," said Malik in the post-match presentation. Malik scalped the important wickets of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Wriddhiman Saha. He again returned to bowl in the 16th over of the innings and picked the wickets of David Miller and Abhishek Manohar - both of them got clean bowled.

Coming to the match, With 22 runs required in the last over, Rahul Tewatia smashed the first ball of Marco Jansen's over into the stands for a six. It was followed by a single which brought Rashid Khan to the crease. Rashid smashed the third delivery for a six. With nine runs required off 2 balls, Rashid hit two back-to-back sixes and took Gujarat to victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

