Ex tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi praises SRH pacer Umran Malik for spell against GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik's pace has earned another fan in the former India tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi. "A star is born!! #UmranMalik," tweeted Bhupathi.

Malik delivered a brilliant spell of 5/25 in his four overs against Gujarat Titans, bowling out Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar. Though his spell could not win the match for his side, his pace and wicket-taking ability have won over fans and players, both former and current. Former Indian batter and Mumbai domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer also praised the pacer for taking the wickets when GT was off a good start.

"The rise and rise of Umran Malik is the story of this IPL. So far he's been coming to bowl with opposition under pressure but this time came when GT were wicketless and took down the top 3 #SRHvGT #IPL2022," tweeted Jaffer. Irfan Pathan, a very vocal supporter of the youngster also tweeted, "Umran pace ka Maalik... 5 wickets."

SRH teammate and all-rounder also heaped praises on Malik, tweeting, "All heart and sheer pace! #UmranMalik." India spin legend Harbhajan Singh also tweeted, "Umran Malik is rising @SunRisers."

Coming to the match, fifties from Abhishek Sharma (65) and Aiden Markram (56) and a last-over cameo from debutant Shashank Singh (25*) powered SRH to 195/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 196, GT got off a good start with openers Saha and Gill bringing up the 50-run partnership in just 6 overs. After Malik ran through the GT's batting line-up, the match hung in balance, with 57 needed in last 24 balls. However, a blistering batting performance from Rahul Tewatia (40*) and Rashid Khan (31*) ensured that the Titans pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory. (ANI)

