Left Menu

Mahela Jayawardene backs all-rounder Ben Stokes' claim as Test captain for England

Former Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene believes star all-rounder Ben Stokes will be a "brilliant" Test captain for England if he improves his performances in red-ball cricket.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 16:31 IST
Mahela Jayawardene backs all-rounder Ben Stokes' claim as Test captain for England
England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene believes star all-rounder Ben Stokes will be a "brilliant" Test captain for England if he improves his performances in red-ball cricket. Stokes is likely to be formally introduced as England's new Test skipper in the near future, with the upcoming home series against New Zealand and India in June.

"I think he (Stokes) will be a brilliant captain. He has been around for a while and shown again and again that he is a brilliant competitor and he is a different beast altogether when he is on the field. England haven't seen an all-rounder captaining their Test team for a long time and I think he is the ideal candidate. Having his type of character (as captain) might create a culture which they have had with white-ball cricket recently, but now need to find that same kind of culture with red-ball cricket," Mahela Jayawardene said on The ICC Review. Jayawardene expects to see Root bounce back to form. Now, the extra burden of the captaincy has been lifted and the Sri Lankan is predicting the 31-year-old can flourish with the bat almost immediately.

"Joe has been batting incredibly for the last three or four years and he will continue to flourish, there is no doubt about that. I think he felt it was the best chance for everyone (relinquishing the captaincy) and I think he is going to benefit from that as he can just concentrate on his batting. Knowing the competitor he is, he would have been disappointed if he had to make that call (stand down), but in the long run, I think he will definitely benefit from that," he added. Stokes will have plenty on his plate to sort out if he does land the top job with the immediate futures of experienced stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad expected to be high on his list. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022