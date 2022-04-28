Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp signs new contract until 2026
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Klopp, whose previous contract was due to expire in 2024, has helped Liverpool win the Champions League and Premier League titles since arriving in Merseyside in 2015.
"There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me," Klopp said in a statement. "There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news… delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- Juergen Klopp
- Premier League
- Champions League
- Anfield
ALSO READ
MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals
Soccer-Liverpool's Klopp wary of 'King of the Cups' Emery in semi-final
Soccer-Firmino fires Liverpool into semis despite Benfica rally
Liverpool in Champions League semis, quadruple dreams alive
Liverpool ousts Benfica, through to Champions League semis