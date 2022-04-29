Left Menu

IPL 2022: Tough start, but I was in form: Rovman Powell looks back at 'tough start' against KKR

After Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in a thrilling clash on Thursday, DC's Rovman Powell said it was a tough start for the team as they lost their opening batters early.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 10:28 IST
IPL 2022: Tough start, but I was in form: Rovman Powell looks back at 'tough start' against KKR
Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell in action (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in a thrilling clash on Thursday, DC's Rovman Powell said it was a tough start for the team as they lost their opening batters early. Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and blistering knocks from David Warner and Rovman Powell powered Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The target of 147 seemed small but it wasn't easy to chase for the Delhi Capitals. Powell came in at a precarious point when Delhi had lost both David Warner and Lalit Yadav in the space of 9 balls. It took a turn for the worse thereon with Rishabh Pant too nicked behind against Umesh Yadav. During the chase, Delhi looked in trouble twice but ultimately, it was Rovman Powell's finishing tough that took them home.

"It was a simple situation that require you to play singles early. Once you get the singles early, the boundary balls will always come. It was not that difficult of a situation. I played it well," recalled Powell after the game in a press conference. "They bowled their best bowlers early trying to get us out. Once we didn't get out, you know that in the back end some makeshift bowlers will come and bowl," said Powell who hit a six apiece against Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer at the back end of the game.

The West Indian will be delighted that he has scored some runs, 33 to be precise, as he had accounted for just 31 in the last five games. "Yeah, it was a tough start, but I was in form. In the early part of the season, I was going out for like one ball, two balls and those kinds of stuff. When you get those innings, they don't state whether you're a good player or bad player My start in the competition wasn't the best, but I trust all the work I had done before the IPL," stated Powell while also recalling the feeling within the group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022