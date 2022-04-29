Left Menu

IPL 2022: Chopping, changing not ideal, says KKR's Tim Southee after defeat against DC

After the defeat against Delhi Capital by four wickets, Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Tim Southee said that chopping and changing is not ideal, and happens when the team ends up on the losing side.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:54 IST
Team Kolkata Knight Riders (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
After the defeat against Delhi Capital by four wickets, Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Tim Southee said that chopping and changing is not ideal, and happens when the team ends up on the losing side. Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and blistering knocks from David Warner and Rovman Powell powered Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We've tried a few opening combinations and there are no bad players in the IPL, they're all class acts. The guys who've opened, have pure class as well. So, it's just about guys finding form and running with guys who've found form. The chopping and changing nature isn't ideal, but that happens when you aren't winning a lot of games," Tim Southee said in the post-match press conference. Southee also said that making too many changes is not good for a team. But the veteran bowler also showed confidence in his team's players to come good in the tournament.

"It's hard when you haven't had the wins you wanted. After a big auction, we are still trying to find the right combinations. In a lot of the games we've come close but ended on the wrong side of them," said The Knight Riders are next scheduled to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Monday, at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

