Dravid interacts with players from northeast and plate group

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:29 IST
India head coach Rahul Dravid on Friday interacted with cricketers from the northeast and plate group at the National Cricket Academy here.

Dravid, who worked extensively on the up and coming cricketers as India U-19 coach and then as the NCA chief, spent about 45 minutes with the players who are honing their skills in the camp organised under the tutelage of world-class coaches including Ashes winning bowling coach Troy Cooley.

The training camp began on April 18 and will go on till May 12.

''It was a memorable interaction for the players. The session lasted around 45 minutes,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

Dravid's successor at NCA, his longtime India teammate VVS Laxman, was also part of the interaction.

''Many thanks to my good friend & Team India head coach Rahul Dravid for having taken the time to speak to players from the North East & Plate group attending the NCA camp in Bengaluru. I am sure the boys would have welcomed the chance to take a peek into Rahul's mind,'' Laxman tweeted.

The BCCI has organised the camp to ensure that players from Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim get the best coaching and infrastructure to be on par with the other domestic sides.

Dravid, who is based out of Bengaluru, is currently not on national duty with the IPL running till May 29.

