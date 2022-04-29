Left Menu

IWL: Gokulam Kerala FC thrashes PIFA Sports FC 6-1

Gokulam Kerala FC thrashed PIFA Sports FC 6-1 in their Indian Women's League 2022 game at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-04-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 23:33 IST
IWL: Gokulam Kerala FC thrashes PIFA Sports FC 6-1
Gokulam Kerala FC and PIFA Sports teams in action. (Photo - AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gokulam Kerala FC thrashed PIFA Sports FC 6-1 in their Indian Women's League 2022 game at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday. Goals from Win Tun (2), Manisha Kalyan (2), Karishma and Ratan Bala Devi ensured a fourth consecutive win for Anthony Andrews and Co.

Gokulam Kerala FC dominated the ball possession in the early phase of the game. Spurred by a positive start, Karishma and Win Tun came close to scoring for GKFC but were denied by Payal in goal for PIFA. The opening goal came shortly after through Win Tun who expertly found the back of the net with a header, just a few minutes before the half-hour mark. GKFC's lead was doubled three minutes from half time by Manisha Kalyan. The forward picked the ball on the right wing and found the goal with a powerful left-footed shot towards the far post. Scorer of the opener, Win Tun, scored her second with an easy tap-in, moments before the half time break to extend the advantage to three.

The second half saw more of Gokulam's domination as Karishma scored the fourth, three minutes after the restart. However, against all expectations, PIFA scored at the hour mark and ended Gokulam's streak of three clean sheets. The Malabarians responded immediately with their fifth goal through Kalyan who scored her second of the night. Ratan Bala Devi also got on the scoresheet with a sensational left-footed curler in the top-left corner to score her side's sixth.

Gokulam Kerala FC will play their next Hero IWL fixture against Mata Rukmani FC on Sunday, April 30 at the Capital Ground at 3:30 PM (IST) while PIFA Sports FC will aim to win against Sports Odisha on the same day at the Kalinga Stadium at 7:30 PM (IST) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022