Soccer-Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo enters rehab, asks for Hall of Fame ceremony delay

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo on Friday said she has voluntarily entered an in-patient alcohol treatment program and asked for a postponement of her Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next month.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 05:54 IST
Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo on Friday said she has voluntarily entered an in-patient alcohol treatment program and asked for a postponement of her Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next month. "At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family," Solo said in a social media post. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

The news comes after Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina earlier this month and charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Her two children were in the car at the time of the arrest. Solo, widely considered one of the greatest female goalkeeper's to play the game, helped the U.S. win two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup during her career.

