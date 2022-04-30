Sports News Roundup: Australian Olympic Committee to back humanitarian visas for Ukrainian athletes; Soccer-Boehly in exclusive talks over Chelsea purchase, Ratcliffe makes late bid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Australian Olympic Committee to back humanitarian visas for Ukrainian athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) will support Ukrainian athletes seeking to resettle in Australia on humanitarian grounds amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outgoing AOC President John Coates said on Saturday. Coates told the AOC's annual general meeting in Sydney that it was "sad" young Ukrainian athletes were swapping sports equipment to take up arms against Russia's forces.

Soccer-Boehly in exclusive talks over Chelsea purchase, Ratcliffe makes late bid

The consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is in exclusive negotiations to buy Premier League club Chelsea for $3 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Earlier on Friday, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe announced that he had made a last minute 'formal bid' to buy the club for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.33 billion).

Soccer-Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo enters rehab, asks for Hall of Fame ceremony delay

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo on Friday said she has voluntarily entered an in-patient alcohol treatment program and asked for a postponement of her Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next month. "At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family," Solo said in a social media post. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

Soccer-Liverpool's Salah named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named England's Men's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), with the Egypt international picking up the award for the second time. Salah, who also won in 2018, got 48% of the vote, ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice who came second and third respectively.

Soccer-CONMEBOL vows to toughen anti-racism stance after increase in incidents

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) fined River Plate $30,000 on Friday after one of the Argentine club's fans was filmed throwing bananas at supporters from visiting Brazilian side Fortaleza in a Copa Libertadores match.

CONMEBOL said they would "increase and toughen" sanctions following a number of racist incidents highlighted by Brazilian clubs.

Soccer-Ukraine to play friendly against Gladbach ahead of World Cup playoff

Ukraine's national team will play a friendly against Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach next month in their first match since the country was invaded by Russia in February, their national soccer association (UAF) announced on Friday. The game will be held at Borussia-Park on May 11, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian charities.

Tennis-From 'Boom Boom' to bust, Becker must now serve time

Boris Becker's thunderous delivery earned him the nickname 'Boom Boom' as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985 but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of south-west London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 90s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence.

Baseball-MLB suspends Bauer following sexual assault investigation

Major League Baseball on Friday announced it had suspended Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer for two seasons without pay for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, a ruling the pitcher vowed to appeal. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB arrived at the decision following an "extensive investigation" into accusations of sexual assault made by a San Diego woman against the 31-year-old last June.

Former tennis champion Becker jailed in UK bankruptcy case

German tennis great Boris Becker was jailed for two years and six months by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial.

Olympics-Chesterman elected Australian Olympic Committee president

Ian Chesterman was elected president of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) at its annual general meeting on Saturday, replacing long-serving boss John Coates. Chesterman, the Australian team's chef de mission at multiple Olympics and an AOC executive for more than 20 years, will take the governing body into a new era, as Coates retires after 32 years in the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)