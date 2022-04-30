Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 17:48 IST
Kohli scores half-century as RCB post 170 for 6
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli finally found some form to score his first half-century of this edition as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 170 for six against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls with six fours and a six while young Rajat Patidar was more attacking in his 52 off 32 balls. Kohli-Patidar duo added 99 runs for the second wicket.

Glenn Maxwell played a cameo, scoring 33 off 18 balls.

For Titans, Pradeep Sangwan was the best bowler with figures of 2 for 19 from 4 overs.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 170 for 6 (Virat Kohli 58 off 53 balls, Rajat Patidar 52 off 32 balls, Pradeep Sangwan 2/19) vs GT.

