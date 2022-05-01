Soccer-Lyon knock PSG out to set up Champions League final against Barcelona

Olympique Lyonnais will be gunning for a record-extending eighth women's Champions League title against Barcelona after a 2-1 away win helped them beat Paris St Germain 5-3 on aggregate in their semi-final tie on Saturday. Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored either side of Marie-Antoinette Katoto's equaliser as the seven-time champions capitalised on their opponents' mistakes in both legs to reach their 10th final in the competition.

They will meet holders Barcelona, who earlier qualified despite losing 2-0 at VfL Wolfsburg, having won the first leg 5-1 last week. Hegerberg opened the scoring in the 14th minute, heading home from Selma Bacha's cross.

Lyon thought they had it in the bag in the second half when Hegerberg netted another one, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review, which ruled that Melvine Malard was offside. Goalkeeper Barbora Votikova, who had a nightmarish first leg with two blunders, was replaced at halftime by Charlotte Voll after she suffered a knee injury.

Katoto levelled for the hosts in the 62nd minute from close range after Christiane Endler parried away Sandy Baltimore's shot into her path. Lyon, however, wrapped it up seven minutes from time as Renard headed home to punish PSG for their soft defending on her 101st appearance in the competition.

Lyon won five titles in a row from 2016-20 before losing to PSG in the quarter-finals last year.

