IWL: Gokulam Kerala to lock horns against late bloomers Sirvodem SC

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala will hit the ground running once again in the Indian Women's League 2022, this time against Sirvodem SC at the 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The Malabarians are yet to drop a single point in the campaign and will be aiming to go all the way to the finish line.

"Our approach will be to progress from where we left and work on the area of self improvement and control the game from the start. Sirvodem SC had positive results in their last two outings, they will be charged up to play against us and will be putting their best foot forward but we will try to pick our chances early," said Gokulam Kerala head Coach Anthony Andrews in a statement. Expressing his thoughts on the title defence, Andrew said, "For us every match is important and we are taking one game at a time and preparing accordingly. We still have a few games in hand and need to continue with our winning momentum and work as a unit."

On the other hand, Sirvodem SC who picked up good form in the previous couple of games is climbing the table gradually. Ahead of the big game against Gokulam Kerala, head coach Mahesh Vijay Jagtap said, "Playing against the defending champions and playing against the best players will be a huge task, so we have to put in our best performance." (ANI)

