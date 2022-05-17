Left Menu

IPL 2022: Tripathi's 76 guides SRH to 193/6 against Mumbai, Ramandeep picks 3 for MI

Rahul Tripathi's 76 run knock off 44 balls and quick knocks from Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran helped SunRisers Hyderabad score 193/6 against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Ramandeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for MI bagging three wickets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 21:46 IST
IPL 2022: Tripathi's 76 guides SRH to 193/6 against Mumbai, Ramandeep picks 3 for MI
Rahul Tripathi in action against Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Tripathi's 76 run knock off 44 balls and quick knocks from Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran helped SunRisers Hyderabad score 193/6 against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Ramandeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for MI bagging three wickets. Put into bat SunRisers Hyderabad did not get the best of start as they lost in form opener Abhishek Sharma for 9 in the third over of the match to left-arm pacer Daniel Sams as they lost their first wicket for 18 runs.

Hyderabad team were hardly affected by the dismissal as opener Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi struck a partnership to take their side beyond 50-run mark in 5.4 overs. Both the batters batted aggressively and notched up a 50-run partnership off just 28 balls. Garg-Tripathi partnership of 78 runs for second wicket was broken as medium pacer Ramandeep Singh dismissed Garg for 42 off 26 balls. SRH lost their second wicket for 96.

Nicholas Pooran joined Tripathi in the middle and they took Hyderabad's target beyond the triple-figure mark in just 10.1 overs. Rahul Tripathi went on to score his half-century off 32 balls as SRH looked on course for a huge first innings total. Pooran-Tripathi duo went on to score a 50 partnership for third wicket and it took them just 28 balls. The duo also took their team's total beyond 150-run mark in 15.2 overs.

The 76-run partnership was finally broken as pacer Riley Meredith dismissed Pooran for 38 off 22 balls. In the next over Ramandeep got his second wicket to dismiss Rahul Tripathi for 76 off 44 balls to reduce Hyderabad to 174/4. Ramandeep Singh struck for the third time dismissing Aiden Markram for 2 as SRH lost half of the side for 175.

Mumbai bowlers pulled things back as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Washington Sundar in last over to restrict them for 193/6 in 20 overs with their captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 8. Brief scores: SunRisers Hyderabad 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42; Ramandeep Singh 3/20) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022