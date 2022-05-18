Left Menu

IPL 2022: Records tumble as Quinton de Kock's 140, KL Rahul's 68 power LSG to 210/0 against KKR

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:47 IST
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock (Photo: IPL/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Blistering century by Quinton de Kock and an attacking half-century by KL Rahul powered Lucknow Super Giants to a mammoth 210/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. Lucknow Super Giants' opening pair smashed several records as they remained unbeaten at the end of 20 overs with over 200 runs on board. They scored the highest opening stand in IPL history. Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten with a swashbuckling 140.

Opting to bat first, Lucknow could not have asked for a better start as Rahul and Quinton de Kock played aggressively and gathered 83 runs in first 10 overs. They smashed clueless KKR bowlers all around the ground and kept on piling runs through brilliant stroke play. de Kock brought up his half-century in the 12th over of the match. The team reached 100-run mark in the 13th over. Rahul's half-century came up in 44 balls.

At the end of the 15th over, LSG were 122-0, with de Kock (69*) and KL Rahul (52*) on the crease. The 150-run partnership was reached in the 18th over of the innings. de Kock smashed a brilliant century in 60 balls. He targeted Tim Southee for three sixes and hit Andre Russell for big four fours. de Kock was at 140* while Rahul was unbeaten at 68 at the end of 20 overs.

Brief score: Lucknow Super Giants 210/0 (Quinton de Kock 140*, KL Rahul 68*; Sunil Narine 0-27) vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

