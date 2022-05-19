Left Menu

Virat Kohli completes 7000 runs for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise.

Virat Kohli (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium. He created history as soon after he scored 57th run in this match.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

