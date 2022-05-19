Virat Kohli completes 7000 runs for RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 23:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise.
Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium. He created history as soon after he scored 57th run in this match.
Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
David Warner now has most T20 half-centuries, surpasses Chris Gayle
Hopefully, AB de Villiers will be back at RCB next year in some capacity: Kohli
IPL 2022: RCB announces franchise's Hall of Fame, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers inducted as first two members
DC have hunger, desire to help each other: David Warner after team enter top-4 in IPL 2022