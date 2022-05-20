Left Menu

Golf-Scheffler in battle to flip the script at PGA Championship

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 07:10 IST
Golf-Scheffler in battle to flip the script at PGA Championship

Reigning Masters champions do not have a great track record at recent editions of the PGA Championship and Scottie Scheffler has work to do if he plans to flip that script after a shaky opening round at Southern Hills on Thursday. None of the last five reigning Masters winners have finished among the top 20 at the PGA Championship, the longest such streak in history, and world number one Scheffler could soon join that group.

Scheffler, who went out in the afternoon when a stiffer breeze and drier course made for tougher scoring conditions, shot a one-over-par 71 that left him in a share of 38th place and six shots back of leader Rory McIlroy. "It's early in the week; still a lot of golf left to play. I guess I'm six back now, so six shots over three days really isn't that big of a deal," said Scheffler.

"This is one of those golf courses where you could have a really great round, and so for me just kind of taking what the weather is going to give us tomorrow morning and kind of go from there." Scheffler's performance was especially surprising not only given his recent form but because Southern Hills, where he won the 2015 Big 12 Championship while at the University of Texas, is his favorite course.

The 25-year-old American began the day with four pars and then made eagle at the 665-yard fifth hole. He dropped a shot at the ninth but responded with an eight-foot birdie at the 10th before an erratic driver led to consecutive bogeys at the 12th and 13th holes.

Scheffler managed a birdie at the 15th before carding two consecutive bogeys. "I'm still pretty frustrated with how I played the back nine, but overall one-over par playing as poorly as I did today is not -- I didn't shoot myself out of the tournament, so I'm still in okay position," said Scheffler.

Among recent Masters champions, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia all missed the cut at the following PGA Championship while Hideki Matsuyama finished 23rd in 2021. Dustin Johnson, who won the November 2020 Masters, was not the reigning Masters champion when he showed up at the following year's PGA Championship but still missed the cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022