FACTBOX-Soccer-Roma v Feyenoord: Key stats for the Europa Conference League final

The following are key statistics ahead of Wednesday's Europa Conference League final between Italian side AS Roma and Dutch team Feyenoord, provided by Nielsen Gracenote. Feyenoord are ranked 43rd on the Euro Club Index while Roma are 26th and have a 57% chance of lifting the trophy.

KEY STATS * Roma's Jose Mourinho is the first manager to take four different clubs to the final of a European competition.

* Mourinho has won all four of his previous European finals, with Porto (2003 UEFA Cup and 2004 Champions League), Inter Milan (2010 Champions League) and Manchester United (2017 Europa League). * A Dutch club has not won a European competition since Feyenoord beat Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Cup final 20 years ago. Feyenoord also won both of their previous European finals, claiming the 1970 European Cup and the 1974 UEFA Cup.

* Feyenoord's Dutch manager Arne Slot could become the first head coach from the Netherlands to win a European trophy since Dick Advocaat won the UEFA Cup with Zenit St Petersburg in 2008. * Mourinho's teams have won nine of 11 games (D1 L1) against Dutch opposition in Europe. His only reverse was a 1-0 defeat with Manchester United against Feyenoord in the 2016-17 Europa League group stage.

* Feyenoord forward Cyriel Dessers is the leading scorer in the Conference League this season with 10 goals, one more than Roma striker Tammy Abraham. (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

