Golf-Johnson, Garcia headline field for inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

Former world number one Dustin Johnson and past major champion Sergio Garcia were listed among competitors for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event in a field released by the Saudi-backed league on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 06:18 IST
Former world number one Dustin Johnson and past major champion Sergio Garcia were listed among competitors for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event in a field released by the Saudi-backed league on Tuesday. Phil Mickelson, who stepped away from the game in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed league, was not listed in the field for the June 9-11 event at Centurion Club outside London.

Among the other notables listed for the event are former world number ones Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer, as well as European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter. The final six players in the 48-man field will be announced at a later date, LIV Golf said in a statement.

