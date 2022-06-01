Left Menu

India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:06 IST
India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as they have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition.

The badminton competition at the quadrennial event, which will be held in Birmingham from July 29 to August 8, consists of the mixed team event followed by the individual event.

The final of the mixed team event will be held on August 2.

A total of 16 teams will be competing in the mixed event and they have been drawn into four groups with the top two nations progressing to the knockout stage.

The draw was conducted in Birmingham in March but Nigeria subsequently withdrew in early May with Zambia now confirming their replacement.

Five-time champions Malaysia, who were beaten by India in the final of the last edition in Gold Coast, are in Group 4 with South Africa, Jamaica, and Zambia.

England, winners of the first eight editions of the team event starting from 1966, are in Group 2 with Singapore, Mauritius, and Barbados, while Group 3 features Pan Am powerhouses Canada, alongside Scotland, Maldives, and Uganda.

Each tie in the team event consists of best-of-five matches with men's and women's singles and three doubles -- men's, women's, and mixed, which will test the overall strength of the team.

''The Commonwealth Games have a unique feel. While it features some of badminton's traditional powers, there are also teams with a more recent badminton tradition, and thus there is a wonderful diversity of styles and approaches to the competition,'' said BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer.

''I wish all the teams competing for the best of luck,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022