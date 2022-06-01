French Open Director: Men's matchups appeal more
- Country:
- France
New French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a former No. 1 player, says nine of 10 night session matches at Roland Garros this year involved men because women's tennis currently has less appeal.
Mauresmo said at a news conference Wednesday that she tried on a daily basis to find a women's pairing that had the star power or matchup worthy of being highlighted in the separate session that began at 8:45 p.m. local time in Court Philippe Chatrier.
"I admit it was tough," Mauresmo said.
She is overseeing the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Mauresmo won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006. After retiring as a player, she moved into coaching and worked with Andy Murray among others.
The only women's match that got the prime-time treatment — new at the French Open this year as part of a deal with a streaming service — was France's Alizé Cornet's victory over Jelena Ostapenko.
