Asian Cup Qualifiers: Deepak Tangri to replace indisposed Ritwik Das

National chief coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday named ATK Mohun Bagan mid-fielder Deepak Tangri as a replacement for Ritwik Das for their Asian Cup Football qualifiers beginning here on June 8.

Das, who was named in the 26-member squad for the friendly against Jordan recently, is down with chicken pox that necessitated the change.

''Ritwik Das was diagnosed with chickenpox recently, so we have brought in Deepak Tangri as his replacement,'' Stimac said.

''Deepak can play both positions in midfield, and as a central defender, where we actually prefer him.'' India begin their campaign on June 8 against Cambodia, followed by matches against Afghanistan (June 11) and Hong Kong (June 14).

In-form ATK Mohun Bagan forward Liston Colaco, who starred with a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup recently, is also a doubtful starter.

''Liston (Colaco) had joined us with an injury after the AFC Cup -- so that's an area where we are looking into. He has done well with ATK Mohun Bagan, and he’s a player who can provide real quality in one-on-one situations, and also can pass well, and score,'' he added.

Stimac further said they would also miss Rahul KP, Apuia, Vikram, and Rahim Ali.

''I mention Rahim all the time for a specific reason. Maybe he will be the one to replace Sunil Chhetri. That's why we need to think of managing these players and treating them well.'' PTI TAP KHS KHS

