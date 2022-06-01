Left Menu

Soccer-Poland come from behind to beat Wales as Nations League kicks off

Poland came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Wales on Wednesday at the start of the Nations League and deny the visitors a morale-boosting result ahead of their weekend bid to reach the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

Poland came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Wales on Wednesday at the start of the Nations League and deny the visitors a morale-boosting result ahead of their weekend bid to reach the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years. Substitute Karol Swiderski scored five minutes from time to ensure victory for the World Cup-bound Polish in the League A Group Four match after Wales had taken an early second-half lead.

Jonny Williams struck home a driving right-footed shot from outside the penalty area as an under-strength Wales went ahead in the 52nd minute in Wroclaw before Jakub Kaminski equalised 20 minutes later. Wales rested Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Aaron Ramsey with an eye on qualifying for their first World Cup since the 1958 finals in Sweden, when they meet either Scotland or Ukraine in their playoff in Cardiff on Sunday. The identity of their opponents will be known later on Wednesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

