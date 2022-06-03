Left Menu

Cricket-Potts happy with emotional England debut

England pace bowler Matthew Potts said he had a "bit of a tear" in his eye after picking up four wickets on his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 01:14 IST
Cricket-Potts happy with emotional England debut
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England pace bowler Matthew Potts said he had a "bit of a tear" in his eye after picking up four wickets on his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday. Potts, 23, dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for two to claim his first test victim before removing Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel as England bundled out New Zealand for 132 on the opening day of the first test.

The Durham paceman has been the outstanding bowler in the county championship this year, with 35 wickets at 18.57 each. "It was a great debut. Nice to get some wickets early on to settle the nerve. We bowled aggressively and looked to take wickets," Potts told Sky Sports.

"A lot of my success is down to my family. It's a testament to their hard work as well as mine. It was a great kind of achievement. I'm really, really overwhelmed with it. "A little bit of tear in the eye early on this morning and I can imagine my mum and dad would have had a tear in theirs as well."

England made an excellent start to their new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum with impressive bowling and slick catching, but a familiar batting collapse left them 116 for seven at the close, 16 runs behind New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022