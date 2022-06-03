Left Menu

Zimbabwe names squad for three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home

Zimbabwe has named a 15-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home, which will start from June 4 onwards.

Zimbabwe has named 15-man squad for series against Afghanistan. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe has named a 15-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home, which will start from June 4 onwards. As per ICC, the side's highest-ranking bowler in ICC Men's ODI Rankings, pacer Blessing Muzarabani will make his return to the national side after the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022.

Craig Ervine will lead the side which will feature eleven players from the squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier in January for a three-match ODI series. The hosts won the series 2-1. Two players could get their ODI debuts during the series, wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande and pacer Tanaka Chivanga, who made his T20I debut against Namibia last month.

Notable players left out are Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza, who are recovering from lower back and right shoulder injuries respectively. All-rounder Tino Mutombodzi has also failed to make it to the team this time around. Sean Williams, the southpaw is also on a compassionate leave granted by Zimbabwe Cricket. Zimbabwe is currently placed at number 12 in the Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) standings only above the Netherlands, with 35 points in 12 games. Their opposition is among the top teams and sits at the fifth spot with 70 points.

The three ODIs are set to be played on June 4, 6 and 9 at Harare Sports Club. Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano. (ANI)

