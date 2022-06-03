Wasim Jaffer takes dig at England team after pacers dominate day-2 of first Test against NZ

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a jibe at the English team after the second day of the first Test between England and New Zealand saw pace bowlers dominating the proceedings, which resulted in fall of 17 wickets. "When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord's, talk is about skills of the bowlers. When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions. #ENGvNZ," tweeted Jaffer while posting a meme.

Notably, India had defeated England by ten wickets within a span of just two days in the third Test match of their home series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England batsmen failed to shine and got out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was extremely critical of the pitch used in the test match.

Vaughan had tweeted: "Let's be honest this is not a 5 day Test pitch !! #INDvENG." Also ahead of the fourth Test, Vaughan on Instagram shared a picture of him standing in dug-up soil with a bat in his hands. "Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG," he wrote in the caption. However, the Indian cricket fraternity, especially then-captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar voiced out against the opinion of the English side. Kohli was vocal about the dreadful batting display from the two teams. Rohit Sharma also said that most batsmen from both teams got out on straight balls and it was not a case of pitch misbehaving a lot.

Coming to the England-New Zealand Test, choosing to bat first, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the NZ batting lineup with their pace. In the second innings, England were bundled out for 141. Alex Lees (25) and Zak Crawley (43) were the only ones that could pull off some decent scores as Tim Southee (4/55) and Trent Boult (3/21) gave it back to England with their bowling.

The New Zealand innings are currently in progress. (ANI)

