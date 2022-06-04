Tennis-Ruud beats Cilic to set up French Open final against Nadal
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 01:57 IST
Eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway rallied from a set down to beat Croat Marin Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 on Friday to set up a French Open title clash against 13-time champion Rafa Nadal.
Ruud broke the 2014 U.S. Open champion's service five times to seal the second men's semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier after Nadal progressed to the final when his opponent Alexander Zverev retired with an ankle injury mid-match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Casper Ruud
- Rafa Nadal
- Nadal
- Norway
- French
- Philippe Chatrier
- Alexander Zverev
Advertisement