Tennis-Ruud beats Cilic to set up French Open final against Nadal

Updated: 04-06-2022 01:57 IST
Eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway rallied from a set down to beat Croat Marin Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 on Friday to set up a French Open title clash against 13-time champion Rafa Nadal.

Ruud broke the 2014 U.S. Open champion's service five times to seal the second men's semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier after Nadal progressed to the final when his opponent Alexander Zverev retired with an ankle injury mid-match.

