Norway's Monarch Hospitalized in Spain: King Harald's Health Watch

Norway's King Harald, aged 89 and Europe's oldest head of state, has been hospitalized in Spain due to an infection and dehydration, according to reports from Norwegian media. The king fell ill while on a private holiday with Queen Sonja on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

His personal physician, Bjoern Bendz, arrived at the Spanish hospital on Wednesday, although he did not issue any statement at the time. A health update from the royal palace is expected later.

King Harald, who celebrated his ceremonial role as Norway's head of state since 1991, had a previous hospitalization for an infection in 2024 while in Malaysia. A temporary pacemaker was fitted there, later replaced in Norway with a permanent device.

(With inputs from agencies.)