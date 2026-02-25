Left Menu

Norway's Monarch Hospitalized in Spain: King Harald's Health Watch

Norway's King Harald, Europe's oldest monarch, is hospitalized in Spain with an infection and dehydration. His personal physician, Bjoern Bendz, joined him there. The 89-year-old king, on holiday in Tenerife, remains in good condition. Updates from the royal palace are anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's King Harald, aged 89 and Europe's oldest head of state, has been hospitalized in Spain due to an infection and dehydration, according to reports from Norwegian media. The king fell ill while on a private holiday with Queen Sonja on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

His personal physician, Bjoern Bendz, arrived at the Spanish hospital on Wednesday, although he did not issue any statement at the time. A health update from the royal palace is expected later.

King Harald, who celebrated his ceremonial role as Norway's head of state since 1991, had a previous hospitalization for an infection in 2024 while in Malaysia. A temporary pacemaker was fitted there, later replaced in Norway with a permanent device.

(With inputs from agencies.)

