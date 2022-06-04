Nominations for Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2021 close on June 16

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India on Friday announced the nominations for the "Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award" (TNNAA) would be closed on June 16, 2022. TNNAA is conferred by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognize the achievements of persons associated in the field of adventure and encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in challenging situations.

The award consists of a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie/a saree and award money of Rs 15 Lakh. The Awards are presented to the winners along with Arjuna Awards by the Government of India. Usually, one Award is given in four categories namely, Land Adventure, Water (Sea) Adventure, Air Adventure and Life Time Achievement for adventure activities on Land, Sea and Air. Achievements for the last 3 years are considered for the 3 categories namely Land Adventure, Water (Sea) Adventure, Air Adventure and for Life Time Achievement award, the achievement of the entire career is considered.

Any person having excellent performance and having outstanding qualities of leadership, a sense of adventure discipline and continuous achievement in one particular field of adventure viz. Land, Air or Water (Sea) may apply for the award before the last date i.e. June 16, 2022, through the web portal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)